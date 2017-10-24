Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,183.10 1,183.10 1,183.10 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 3,097.82 3,591.00 2,857.43 3,028.42 Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,248.86 4,233.00 3,083.00 3,142.92 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 4.76 5.91 4.22 4.58 Year Ending Dec-18 16 5.15 6.14 4.49 4.96 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.80 9.30 6.90 5.70