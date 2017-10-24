Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 35,160.20 39,151.00 29,694.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 52,240.30 57,467.70 47,012.80 55,065.50 Year Ending Mar-19 2 64,459.20 74,571.60 54,346.80 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 3.91 3.93 3.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 4.26 4.39 4.13 6.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 5.22 5.61 4.83 --