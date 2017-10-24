Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)
AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
235.05INR
9:58am BST
235.05INR
9:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs234.95
Rs234.95
Open
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
Day's High
Rs240.00
Rs240.00
Day's Low
Rs230.70
Rs230.70
Volume
317,536
317,536
Avg. Vol
351,358
351,358
52-wk High
Rs244.10
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60
Rs124.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|35,160.20
|39,151.00
|29,694.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|52,240.30
|57,467.70
|47,012.80
|55,065.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|64,459.20
|74,571.60
|54,346.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.91
|3.93
|3.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|4.26
|4.39
|4.13
|6.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|5.22
|5.61
|4.83
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|942.24
|882.80
|59.44
|6.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|812.44
|749.40
|63.04
|7.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|801.00
|11,022.80
|10,221.80
|1,276.13
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|8,080.00
|9,980.40
|1,900.40
|23.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|687.28
|8,300.30
|7,613.02
|1,107.70
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35,160.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|52,240.30
|52,240.30
|52,240.30
|52,330.70
|55,065.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|64,459.20
|64,459.20
|64,459.20
|64,894.10
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings