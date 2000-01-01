Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)
AELJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.08%)
1.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
1,259.00
1,259.00
Open
1,260.00
1,260.00
Day's High
1,260.00
1,260.00
Day's Low
1,230.00
1,230.00
Volume
69,600
69,600
Avg. Vol
354,517
354,517
52-wk High
1,394.00
1,394.00
52-wk Low
636.00
636.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS to be between profit of 36-42 cents
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics says Powertech to sell Crabtree to Siemens AG
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HEPS between 60-80 cents/shr