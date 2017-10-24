Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)
AENA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
152.10EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.82
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|12
|13
|13
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.25
|3.17
|3.17
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|921.31
|932.41
|910.84
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|815.17
|815.17
|815.17
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|4,008.21
|4,088.00
|3,966.10
|3,835.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|4,095.93
|4,299.49
|4,008.00
|3,938.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.82
|1.94
|1.76
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|7.99
|8.47
|7.39
|6.88
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|8.34
|9.52
|7.39
|7.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|7.80
|10.69
|2.40
|9.43
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,074.15
|1,032.04
|42.11
|3.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|782.72
|794.21
|11.49
|1.47
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|893.49
|883.36
|10.13
|1.13
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,150.46
|1,142.65
|7.81
|0.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|982.48
|972.91
|9.57
|0.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.63
|2.53
|0.10
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.26
|0.54
|0.28
|108.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.62
|1.46
|0.16
|9.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.86
|3.02
|0.15
|5.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.01
|3.09
|1.08
|53.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|921.31
|918.34
|918.34
|918.34
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|815.17
|815.17
|815.17
|815.17
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,008.21
|4,007.76
|4,004.24
|4,008.84
|3,835.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,095.93
|4,088.67
|4,084.67
|4,085.23
|3,938.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.82
|1.81
|1.81
|1.81
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7.99
|7.98
|8.04
|7.99
|6.88
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.34
|8.33
|8.34
|8.34
|7.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
