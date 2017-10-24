Edition:
Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)

AENA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

152.10EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€151.60
Open
€151.15
Day's High
€152.95
Day's Low
€151.10
Volume
13,529
Avg. Vol
156,839
52-wk High
€184.90
52-wk Low
€119.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.82 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 12 13 13 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 3 3 2
(5) SELL 4 4 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.25 3.17 3.17 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 921.31 932.41 910.84 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 815.17 815.17 815.17 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 4,008.21 4,088.00 3,966.10 3,835.67
Year Ending Dec-18 21 4,095.93 4,299.49 4,008.00 3,938.49
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.82 1.94 1.76 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 7.99 8.47 7.39 6.88
Year Ending Dec-18 22 8.34 9.52 7.39 7.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.80 10.69 2.40 9.43

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,074.15 1,032.04 42.11 3.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 782.72 794.21 11.49 1.47
Quarter Ending Dec-16 893.49 883.36 10.13 1.13
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,150.46 1,142.65 7.81 0.68
Quarter Ending Jun-16 982.48 972.91 9.57 0.97
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.63 2.53 0.10 3.85
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.26 0.54 0.28 108.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.62 1.46 0.16 9.63
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.86 3.02 0.15 5.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.01 3.09 1.08 53.66

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 921.31 918.34 918.34 918.34 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 815.17 815.17 815.17 815.17 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,008.21 4,007.76 4,004.24 4,008.84 3,835.67
Year Ending Dec-18 4,095.93 4,088.67 4,084.67 4,085.23 3,938.49
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.82 1.81 1.81 1.81 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7.99 7.98 8.04 7.99 6.88
Year Ending Dec-18 8.34 8.33 8.34 8.34 7.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 2

