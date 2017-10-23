Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)
AEROMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.16MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.48
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|17,457.00
|17,457.00
|17,457.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|61,742.10
|63,421.00
|59,329.80
|56,728.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|67,366.30
|71,000.00
|62,972.60
|60,602.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.87
|1.10
|0.40
|2.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2.08
|3.30
|0.99
|2.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,556.00
|14,531.00
|25.00
|0.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,685.00
|14,168.50
|516.53
|3.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,706.00
|15,024.10
|318.08
|2.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,013.00
|14,471.60
|458.57
|3.27
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12,845.00
|12,368.00
|477.00
|3.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.09
|-0.75
|0.84
|889.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.80
|-0.36
|0.44
|-54.88
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.65
|0.37
|0.28
|43.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.92
|0.93
|0.02
|2.14
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.60
|0.04
|0.56
|93.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|17,457.00
|17,457.00
|17,457.00
|17,457.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|61,742.10
|61,742.10
|61,821.10
|61,821.10
|56,728.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|67,366.30
|67,366.30
|67,957.00
|67,957.00
|60,602.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.48
|0.88
|0.88
|0.88
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.79
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.87
|1.10
|1.14
|1.14
|2.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.08
|1.93
|1.94
|1.94
|2.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
- BRIEF-Aeromexico reports August traffic results
- Israel's El Al Airlines Q2 profit slides, set to receive new aircraft
- BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement with Aeromexico
- BRIEF-Aeromexico reports 2017 July load factor to be 88.1 pct
- BRIEF-Aeromexico, El Al Israel Airlines sign code share agreement