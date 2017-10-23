Edition:
Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)

AEROMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

30.16MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.27 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
$30.43
Open
$31.10
Day's High
$31.10
Day's Low
$29.87
Volume
189,950
Avg. Vol
331,104
52-wk High
$47.99
52-wk Low
$29.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.48 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 17,457.00 17,457.00 17,457.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 61,742.10 63,421.00 59,329.80 56,728.60
Year Ending Dec-18 6 67,366.30 71,000.00 62,972.60 60,602.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.48 0.48 0.48 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.79 0.79 0.79 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.87 1.10 0.40 2.30
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.08 3.30 0.99 2.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,556.00 14,531.00 25.00 0.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,685.00 14,168.50 516.53 3.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,706.00 15,024.10 318.08 2.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,013.00 14,471.60 458.57 3.27
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12,845.00 12,368.00 477.00 3.71
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.09 -0.75 0.84 889.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.80 -0.36 0.44 -54.88
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.65 0.37 0.28 43.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.92 0.93 0.02 2.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.60 0.04 0.56 93.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 17,457.00 17,457.00 17,457.00 17,457.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 61,742.10 61,742.10 61,821.10 61,821.10 56,728.60
Year Ending Dec-18 67,366.30 67,366.30 67,957.00 67,957.00 60,602.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.48 0.88 0.88 0.88 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.79 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.87 1.10 1.14 1.14 2.30
Year Ending Dec-18 2.08 1.93 1.94 1.94 2.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1

