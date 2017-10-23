Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)

Sales and Profit Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Mexican Peso (MXN)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 17,457.00 17,457.00 17,457.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 6 61,742.10 63,421.00 59,329.80 56,728.60 Year Ending Dec-18 6 67,366.30 71,000.00 62,972.60 60,602.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.48 0.48 0.48 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.79 0.79 0.79 -- Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.87 1.10 0.40 2.30 Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.08 3.30 0.99 2.30