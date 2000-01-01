Afrimat Ltd (AFTJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 1 2,278.00 2,278.00 2,278.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 1 199.80 199.80 199.80 --