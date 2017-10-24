Edition:
African Oxygen Ltd (AFXJ.J)

AFXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,400.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-25.00 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
2,425.00
Open
2,375.00
Day's High
2,425.00
Day's Low
2,375.00
Volume
6,752
Avg. Vol
232,985
52-wk High
2,469.00
52-wk Low
1,780.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 5,723.00 5,723.00 5,723.00 5,715.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 5,959.00 5,959.00 5,959.00 6,160.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 182.00 182.00 182.00 175.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 192.00 192.00 192.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,723.00 5,723.00 5,723.00 5,701.00 5,715.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5,959.00 5,959.00 5,959.00 6,074.00 6,160.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

