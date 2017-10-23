Edition:
United Kingdom

Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

AGGK.L on London Stock Exchange

910.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
910.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
875,501
52-wk High
1,070.36
52-wk Low
751.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 8 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 2 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.24 3.12 3.12 3.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 1,647.26 1,725.00 1,549.00 1,676.30
Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,699.53 1,805.00 1,599.00 1,734.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 56.79 58.90 55.37 73.10
Year Ending Dec-18 16 63.46 67.64 58.12 78.75
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 3.75 6.50 2.30 3.43

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,647.26 1,647.66 1,644.95 1,643.24 1,676.30
Year Ending Dec-18 1,699.53 1,700.79 1,700.95 1,699.36 1,734.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 56.79 56.80 57.13 57.11 73.10
Year Ending Dec-18 63.46 63.51 64.08 63.98 78.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aggreko PLC News

» More AGGK.L News