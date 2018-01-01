AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS (AGHOL.IS)
AGHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
23.92TRY
1 Jan 2018
23.92TRY
1 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)
0.22TL (+0.93%)
0.22TL (+0.93%)
Prev Close
23.70TL
23.70TL
Open
23.94TL
23.94TL
Day's High
24.32TL
24.32TL
Day's Low
23.80TL
23.80TL
Volume
128,207
128,207
Avg. Vol
116,741
116,741
52-wk High
27.30TL
27.30TL
52-wk Low
13.15TL
13.15TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|December
|2 Jan 2018
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4,562.00
|4,562.00
|4,562.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|522.73
|513.75
|8.98
|1.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|390.67
|391.47
|0.80
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|469.92
|426.91
|43.01
|9.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|424.95
|408.48
|16.47
|3.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|456.01
|247.16
|208.85
|45.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.11
|0.66
|0.55
|500.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.05
|-0.03
|0.08
|160.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|-1.42
|-0.22
|1.20
|-84.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.67
|2.75
|2.08
|311.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.66
|0.12
|0.54
|81.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,562.00
|4,562.00
|4,562.00
|4,562.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings