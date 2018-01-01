Edition:
AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS (AGHOL.IS)

AGHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

23.92TRY
1 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

0.22TL (+0.93%)
Prev Close
23.70TL
Open
23.94TL
Day's High
24.32TL
Day's Low
23.80TL
Volume
128,207
Avg. Vol
116,741
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
13.15TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform December 2 Jan 2018

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4,562.00 4,562.00 4,562.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 522.73 513.75 8.98 1.72
Quarter Ending Mar-14 390.67 391.47 0.80 0.20
Quarter Ending Dec-13 469.92 426.91 43.01 9.15
Quarter Ending Sep-13 424.95 408.48 16.47 3.88
Quarter Ending Jun-13 456.01 247.16 208.85 45.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.11 0.66 0.55 500.00
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.05 -0.03 0.08 160.00
Quarter Ending Dec-13 -1.42 -0.22 1.20 -84.52
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.67 2.75 2.08 311.04
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.66 0.12 0.54 81.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-18 4,562.00 4,562.00 4,562.00 4,562.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

