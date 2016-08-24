Edition:
Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

AGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

26,089.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

-94.00 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
26,183.00
Open
26,351.00
Day's High
26,368.00
Day's Low
25,946.00
Volume
1,567,128
Avg. Vol
2,279,295
52-wk High
26,705.00
52-wk Low
15,684.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.57 2.57 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 25,594.20 27,906.30 23,170.00 20,751.70
Year Ending Dec-18 17 24,517.50 29,076.00 21,568.00 22,146.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.26 2.80 1.74 0.97
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.83 2.94 0.86 1.06

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 25,594.20 25,547.60 25,114.40 24,522.40 20,751.70
Year Ending Dec-18 24,517.50 24,421.10 24,150.90 23,733.50 22,146.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.26 2.21 2.15 2.07 0.97
Year Ending Dec-18 1.83 1.72 1.64 1.54 1.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 7 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 8 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 6 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 7 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Anglo American PLC News

Market Views

