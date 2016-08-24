Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)
AGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
26,089.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
26,089.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
-94.00 (-0.36%)
-94.00 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
26,183.00
26,183.00
Open
26,351.00
26,351.00
Day's High
26,368.00
26,368.00
Day's Low
25,946.00
25,946.00
Volume
1,567,128
1,567,128
Avg. Vol
2,279,295
2,279,295
52-wk High
26,705.00
26,705.00
52-wk Low
15,684.00
15,684.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.57
|2.57
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|25,594.20
|27,906.30
|23,170.00
|20,751.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|24,517.50
|29,076.00
|21,568.00
|22,146.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2.26
|2.80
|1.74
|0.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1.83
|2.94
|0.86
|1.06
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25,594.20
|25,547.60
|25,114.40
|24,522.40
|20,751.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24,517.50
|24,421.10
|24,150.90
|23,733.50
|22,146.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.26
|2.21
|2.15
|2.07
|0.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.83
|1.72
|1.64
|1.54
|1.06
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|7
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|8
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|6
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|7
|0
- Are these 3 fallers too cheap to ignore?
- Can these 2 commodity giants soar another 50% in the next 3 months?
- Too late to buy these 3 Footsie giants with 100%+ gains in 2016?
- 3 resources stocks with 30%+ upside
- Should you buy these FTSE 100 stalwarts as good results send shares soaring?
- Anglo American plc and Glencore plc are up another 30% in a month: can they repeat the trick?