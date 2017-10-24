Agro Tech Foods Ltd (AGRO.NS)
AGRO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
515.85INR
Change (% chg)
Rs3.05 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs512.80
Open
Rs514.95
Day's High
Rs519.00
Day's Low
Rs509.15
Volume
4,723
Avg. Vol
8,911
52-wk High
Rs609.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|8,091.67
|8,118.00
|8,066.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|8,558.00
|8,558.00
|8,558.00
|9,267.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|9,174.00
|9,174.00
|9,174.00
|9,685.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|10.93
|13.00
|7.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|16.00
|16.00
|16.00
|16.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|20.50
|20.50
|20.50
|13.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,762.50
|1,643.60
|118.90
|6.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8,091.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,558.00
|8,558.00
|8,558.00
|8,720.00
|9,267.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9,174.00
|9,174.00
|9,174.00
|9,480.50
|9,685.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.93
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16.00
|16.00
|16.00
|15.65
|16.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.50
|20.50
|20.50
|19.30
|13.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0