Edition:
United Kingdom

Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

105.55EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€105.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
792,209
52-wk High
€106.20
52-wk Low
€81.84

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 2.51 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 5 6
(3) HOLD 8 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.92 2.81 2.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 5,257.50 5,407.00 5,079.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 20,566.50 21,086.30 20,135.40 21,439.10
Year Ending Dec-18 22 21,402.30 21,980.00 20,626.10 22,294.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2.51 2.57 2.45 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 4.81 6.10 4.35 5.09
Year Ending Dec-18 24 5.29 6.60 4.71 5.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.01 6.90 3.04 5.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 3,434.71 4,119.00 684.29 19.92
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,444.95 3,223.00 221.95 6.44
Quarter Ending Jun-11 3,565.75 3,572.00 6.25 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,495.64 3,543.00 47.36 1.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,257.50 5,257.50 5,257.50 5,257.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20,566.50 20,644.40 20,697.60 20,715.50 21,439.10
Year Ending Dec-18 21,402.30 21,468.50 21,545.20 21,547.80 22,294.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.51 2.51 2.45 2.45 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.81 4.84 4.78 4.80 5.09
Year Ending Dec-18 5.29 5.32 5.26 5.26 5.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 6 2 9
Year Ending Dec-18 0 5 2 8
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 4 5 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 5 4 9

Earnings vs. Estimates

