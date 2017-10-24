Edition:
United Kingdom

Asahi India Glass Ltd (AISG.NS)

AISG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

375.85INR
9:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs374.85
Open
Rs374.85
Day's High
Rs379.50
Day's Low
Rs365.00
Volume
29,898
Avg. Vol
89,065
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,117.00 6,117.00 6,117.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 23,669.00 23,669.00 23,669.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 26,267.00 26,267.00 26,267.00 28,465.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 32,343.00 32,343.00 32,343.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 6.00 6.00 6.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 9.10 9.10 9.10 11.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 15.30 15.30 15.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,301.00 6,653.90 352.90 5.60
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,117.00 6,768.00 651.00 10.64
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,230.00 5,677.50 552.50 8.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,758.00 5,677.50 80.50 1.40
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5,527.00 5,674.10 147.10 2.66

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,117.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 23,669.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 26,267.00 26,267.00 26,267.00 27,266.00 28,465.00
Year Ending Mar-19 32,343.00 32,343.00 32,343.00 31,936.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.10 9.10 9.10 10.70 11.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15.30 15.30 15.30 14.40 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Asahi India Glass Ltd News