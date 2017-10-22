Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)
AKSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.23%)
-0.03TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
13.03TL
13.03TL
Open
12.95TL
12.95TL
Day's High
13.13TL
13.13TL
Day's Low
12.85TL
12.85TL
Volume
491,268
491,268
Avg. Vol
428,190
428,190
52-wk High
14.56TL
14.56TL
52-wk Low
8.26TL
8.26TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2,451.00
|2,451.00
|2,451.00
|2,157.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2,842.00
|2,842.00
|2,842.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|1.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|611.00
|534.02
|76.98
|12.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|509.50
|499.61
|9.89
|1.94
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|473.00
|472.67
|0.33
|0.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|529.00
|553.65
|24.65
|4.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|530.00
|559.24
|29.24
|5.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.29
|-0.06
|0.35
|120.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.20
|0.29
|0.09
|45.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.27
|0.20
|0.07
|25.93
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.21
|0.19
|0.02
|7.81
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.19
|0.20
|0.01
|5.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,451.00
|2,451.00
|2,505.45
|2,505.45
|2,157.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,842.00
|2,842.00
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|1.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0