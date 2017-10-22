Edition:
United Kingdom

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)

AKSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
13.03TL
Open
12.95TL
Day's High
13.13TL
Day's Low
12.85TL
Volume
491,268
Avg. Vol
428,190
52-wk High
14.56TL
52-wk Low
8.26TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2,451.00 2,451.00 2,451.00 2,157.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2,842.00 2,842.00 2,842.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.45 1.45 1.45 1.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 611.00 534.02 76.98 12.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 509.50 499.61 9.89 1.94
Quarter Ending Dec-15 473.00 472.67 0.33 0.07
Quarter Ending Jun-15 529.00 553.65 24.65 4.66
Quarter Ending Dec-14 530.00 559.24 29.24 5.52
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.29 -0.06 0.35 120.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.20 0.29 0.09 45.00
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.27 0.20 0.07 25.93
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.21 0.19 0.02 7.81
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.19 0.20 0.01 5.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,451.00 2,451.00 2,505.45 2,505.45 2,157.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,842.00 2,842.00 -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.45 1.45 1.45 1.45 1.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS News