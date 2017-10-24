Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)
ALBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
68.50INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.80 (+4.26%)
Prev Close
Rs65.70
Open
Rs65.80
Day's High
Rs68.65
Day's Low
Rs65.80
Volume
2,909,355
Avg. Vol
2,886,941
52-wk High
Rs92.40
52-wk Low
Rs57.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Sell
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|5.00
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|79,243.70
|80,368.00
|77,930.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|77,751.00
|77,751.00
|77,751.00
|92,291.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|81,355.00
|81,355.00
|81,355.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|-2.60
|0.90
|-4.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|-1.10
|-1.10
|-1.10
|10.12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|4.10
|4.10
|4.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|21,696.00
|20,227.10
|1,468.90
|6.77
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|20,040.00
|20,528.00
|488.00
|2.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|19,524.00
|20,197.80
|673.80
|3.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|20,045.70
|17,789.20
|2,256.48
|11.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|19,113.60
|18,799.60
|314.01
|1.64
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|79,243.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|77,751.00
|77,751.00
|77,751.00
|88,059.30
|92,291.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|81,355.00
|81,355.00
|81,355.00
|95,002.50
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
