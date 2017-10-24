Edition:
United Kingdom

Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)

ALBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

68.50INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.80 (+4.26%)
Prev Close
Rs65.70
Open
Rs65.80
Day's High
Rs68.65
Day's Low
Rs65.80
Volume
2,909,355
Avg. Vol
2,886,941
52-wk High
Rs92.40
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Sell -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 5.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 79,243.70 80,368.00 77,930.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 77,751.00 77,751.00 77,751.00 92,291.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 81,355.00 81,355.00 81,355.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 -2.60 0.90 -4.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 -1.10 -1.10 -1.10 10.12
Year Ending Mar-19 1 4.10 4.10 4.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 21,696.00 20,227.10 1,468.90 6.77
Quarter Ending Dec-14 20,040.00 20,528.00 488.00 2.44
Quarter Ending Sep-14 19,524.00 20,197.80 673.80 3.45
Quarter Ending Mar-14 20,045.70 17,789.20 2,256.48 11.26
Quarter Ending Dec-13 19,113.60 18,799.60 314.01 1.64

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 79,243.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 77,751.00 77,751.00 77,751.00 88,059.30 92,291.00
Year Ending Mar-19 81,355.00 81,355.00 81,355.00 95,002.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Allahabad Bank News

» More ALBK.NS News