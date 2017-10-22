Edition:
United Kingdom

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (ALBRK.IS)

ALBRK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.29TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-2.27%)
Prev Close
1.32TL
Open
1.32TL
Day's High
1.32TL
Day's Low
1.29TL
Volume
3,812,568
Avg. Vol
2,422,985
52-wk High
1.53TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 3 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.33 3.50 3.38 3.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,640.50 1,676.00 1,605.00 1,568.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,732.00 1,857.00 1,607.00 1,756.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.41

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 77.00 314.56 237.56 308.52
Quarter Ending Dec-15 292.00 326.06 34.06 11.66
Quarter Ending Jun-15 269.00 310.17 41.17 15.30
Quarter Ending Mar-15 274.00 274.62 0.62 0.23
Quarter Ending Dec-14 250.00 421.39 171.39 68.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,640.50 1,640.50 1,625.50 1,625.50 1,568.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,732.00 1,732.00 1,630.50 1,630.50 1,756.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS News