Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (ALBRK.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,640.50 1,676.00 1,605.00 1,568.00 Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,732.00 1,857.00 1,607.00 1,756.67 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.38 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.41