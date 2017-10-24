Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)
ALCLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
25.78EUR
3:12pm BST
25.78EUR
3:12pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.06 (+0.23%)
€0.06 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€25.72
€25.72
Open
€26.00
€26.00
Day's High
€26.14
€26.14
Day's Low
€25.22
€25.22
Volume
117,380
117,380
Avg. Vol
99,600
99,600
52-wk High
€27.00
€27.00
52-wk Low
€14.08
€14.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.00
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|-2.27
|-2.27
|-2.27
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|9.69
|9.50
|0.19
|1.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|9.50
|29.18
|19.68
|207.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.32
|-0.43
|0.11
|-34.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.43
|-0.46
|0.03
|-6.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-0.42
|0.59
|1.01
|-240.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-2.27
|-2.27
|-2.27
|-2.27
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UPDATE 1-Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold
- BRIEF-Cellectis says FDA places clinical hold of UCART123 studies following fatality
- BRIEF-Cellectis announces first patient dosed in clinical trial on UCART123
- BRIEF-Cellectis reports Q2 operating loss of 18.0 million euros
- BRIEF-Cellectis says Calyxt receives about 64.4 million dollars in IPO