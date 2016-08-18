Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 15 304.97 312.00 275.58 282.18 Year Ending Dec-18 15 328.96 351.60 296.04 300.93 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 30.92 33.20 28.15 25.63 Year Ending Dec-18 16 31.74 34.40 23.20 25.73 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.35 10.70 -1.90 9.60