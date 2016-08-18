Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)
ALD.L on London Stock Exchange
303.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
303.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
303.50
303.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,489,311
1,489,311
52-wk High
310.00
310.00
52-wk Low
162.04
162.04
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.29
|2.35
|2.35
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|304.97
|312.00
|275.58
|282.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|328.96
|351.60
|296.04
|300.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|30.92
|33.20
|28.15
|25.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|31.74
|34.40
|23.20
|25.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|4.35
|10.70
|-1.90
|9.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|304.97
|304.97
|305.15
|305.12
|282.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|328.96
|328.96
|329.27
|329.60
|300.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30.92
|30.87
|30.60
|29.85
|25.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|31.74
|31.74
|31.70
|31.23
|25.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
