Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALEM.NS)

ALEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

497.00INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.55 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs495.45
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs500.00
Day's Low
Rs490.30
Volume
56,433
Avg. Vol
63,307
52-wk High
Rs694.00
52-wk Low
Rs469.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.43 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.27 2.27 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 7,750.38 7,949.00 7,400.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8,107.00 8,107.00 8,107.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 31,830.70 34,830.00 30,381.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 33,770.10 38,030.00 31,380.00 36,856.80
Year Ending Mar-19 17 39,053.20 44,640.00 34,262.00 42,443.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4.43 4.90 3.96 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 5.64 5.64 5.64 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 21.71 24.30 20.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 21.97 24.90 19.10 29.97
Year Ending Mar-19 17 28.27 33.90 20.70 38.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,538.67 6,481.90 1,056.77 14.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,750.38 7,367.10 383.27 4.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,001.71 7,698.60 303.11 3.79
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,828.75 8,787.30 958.55 12.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,595.83 7,270.20 674.37 10.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.60 3.54 1.06 23.04
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.43 4.94 0.51 11.51
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.21 4.59 0.62 11.90
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.39 6.36 0.97 18.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.90 5.41 1.51 38.72

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,750.38 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 8,107.00 8,107.00 8,107.00 8,107.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,830.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,770.10 33,770.10 33,958.40 33,958.40 36,856.80
Year Ending Mar-19 39,053.20 39,053.20 39,122.10 39,122.10 42,443.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.43 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 5.64 5.64 5.64 5.64 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21.71 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21.97 22.01 22.41 22.41 29.97
Year Ending Mar-19 28.27 28.27 28.26 28.26 38.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

