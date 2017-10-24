Edition:
Esker SA (ALESK.PA)

ALESK.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

54.60EUR
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€54.50
Open
€54.59
Day's High
€54.79
Day's Low
€54.50
Volume
1,707
Avg. Vol
9,166
52-wk High
€55.95
52-wk Low
€37.19

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 77.40 78.80 75.40 75.25
Year Ending Dec-18 3 85.57 88.70 82.00 83.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.56 1.72 1.45 1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.69 1.95 1.54 1.62

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 77.40 77.40 77.07 77.07 75.25
Year Ending Dec-18 85.57 85.57 85.23 85.23 83.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

