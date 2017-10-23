Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)
ALFAAL.L on London Stock Exchange
487.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.60 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
495.00
Day's High
495.00
Day's Low
486.20
Volume
158,321
Avg. Vol
327,326
52-wk High
536.00
52-wk Low
325.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|88.02
|88.34
|87.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|100.85
|103.40
|98.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|10.70
|10.80
|10.61
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|12.50
|12.80
|12.20
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|16.40
|16.40
|16.40
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|88.02
|88.02
|88.02
|86.14
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|100.85
|100.85
|100.85
|99.91
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10.70
|10.70
|10.70
|10.53
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|12.23
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0