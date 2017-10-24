Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 13,334.20 14,035.00 12,700.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 17,222.00 17,222.00 17,222.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 58,945.90 61,159.00 56,846.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 64,209.50 65,686.00 62,271.00 68,069.90 Year Ending Mar-19 12 75,021.50 78,500.00 73,163.00 80,734.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 12.15 13.10 11.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 77.13 82.50 73.18 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 67.88 75.10 61.35 72.47 Year Ending Mar-19 12 93.02 100.50 84.81 98.26 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.68 11.68 11.68 --