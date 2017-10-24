Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)
ALKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,870.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|12.15
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.08
|2.09
|2.27
|2.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|13,334.20
|14,035.00
|12,700.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|17,222.00
|17,222.00
|17,222.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|58,945.90
|61,159.00
|56,846.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|64,209.50
|65,686.00
|62,271.00
|68,069.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|75,021.50
|78,500.00
|73,163.00
|80,734.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|12.15
|13.10
|11.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|77.13
|82.50
|73.18
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|67.88
|75.10
|61.35
|72.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|93.02
|100.50
|84.81
|98.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.68
|11.68
|11.68
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,288.70
|12,952.40
|1,336.27
|9.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,334.20
|12,514.00
|820.25
|6.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,159.50
|14,622.30
|462.80
|3.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,003.30
|16,150.10
|1,146.77
|7.64
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13,590.00
|14,393.60
|803.60
|5.91
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,334.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|17,222.00
|15,656.00
|15,656.00
|15,656.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|58,945.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|64,209.50
|64,615.80
|64,763.70
|66,344.40
|68,069.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|75,021.50
|75,000.30
|75,192.70
|77,293.80
|80,734.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
