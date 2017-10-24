Edition:
Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)

ALKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,870.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.70 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs1,863.30
Open
Rs1,875.00
Day's High
Rs1,875.00
Day's Low
Rs1,845.00
Volume
10,281
Avg. Vol
32,206
52-wk High
Rs2,400.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,455.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 12.15 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.08 2.09 2.27 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 13,334.20 14,035.00 12,700.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 17,222.00 17,222.00 17,222.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 58,945.90 61,159.00 56,846.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 64,209.50 65,686.00 62,271.00 68,069.90
Year Ending Mar-19 12 75,021.50 78,500.00 73,163.00 80,734.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 12.15 13.10 11.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 77.13 82.50 73.18 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 67.88 75.10 61.35 72.47
Year Ending Mar-19 12 93.02 100.50 84.81 98.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.68 11.68 11.68 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,288.70 12,952.40 1,336.27 9.35
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,334.20 12,514.00 820.25 6.15
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,159.50 14,622.30 462.80 3.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,003.30 16,150.10 1,146.77 7.64
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13,590.00 14,393.60 803.60 5.91

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,334.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 17,222.00 15,656.00 15,656.00 15,656.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 58,945.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 64,209.50 64,615.80 64,763.70 66,344.40 68,069.90
Year Ending Mar-19 75,021.50 75,000.30 75,192.70 77,293.80 80,734.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 1
Earnings

