Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)

ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

24.32TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.08TL (-0.33%)
Prev Close
24.40TL
Open
24.02TL
Day's High
24.40TL
Day's Low
24.02TL
Volume
54,326
Avg. Vol
155,844
52-wk High
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 390.00 390.00 390.00 370.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 433.00 433.00 433.00 413.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 95.00 99.35 4.35 4.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 70.00 77.00 7.00 10.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 390.00 390.00 390.00 390.00 370.00
Year Ending Dec-18 433.00 433.00 433.00 433.00 413.00

