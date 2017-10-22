Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 390.00 390.00 390.00 370.00 Year Ending Dec-18 1 433.00 433.00 433.00 413.00