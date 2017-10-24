Mgi Digital Technology SA (ALMDG.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 56.10 56.10 56.10 64.20 Year Ending Dec-18 1 73.90 73.90 73.90 77.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.49 1.49 1.49 1.94 Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.07 2.07 2.07 2.27 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.30 17.30 17.30 21.10