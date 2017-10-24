Edition:
Mgi Digital Technology SA (ALMDG.PA)

ALMDG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

51.84EUR
3:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.16 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
€52.00
Open
€51.70
Day's High
€52.37
Day's Low
€51.70
Volume
1,580
Avg. Vol
3,576
52-wk High
€56.50
52-wk Low
€33.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 56.10 56.10 56.10 64.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1 73.90 73.90 73.90 77.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.49 1.49 1.49 1.94
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.07 2.07 2.07 2.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.30 17.30 17.30 21.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 56.10 56.10 56.10 56.10 64.20
Year Ending Dec-18 73.90 73.90 73.90 73.90 77.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

