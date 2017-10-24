Altamir SCA (ALMP.PA)
ALMP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.65EUR
2:44pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.60
|0.64
|0.56
|0.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.55
|0.60
|0.50
|0.55
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Altamir and Apax partners announce sale by Altrafin of 8.4% of Altran share capital
- BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
- BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
- BRIEF-Altamir net asset value as of 31 March 2017 of 799.4 million euros
- BRIEF-Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique