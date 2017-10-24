Edition:
United Kingdom

Altamir SCA (ALMP.PA)

ALMP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.65EUR
2:44pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€15.65
Open
€15.60
Day's High
€15.65
Day's Low
€15.60
Volume
4,161
Avg. Vol
17,118
52-wk High
€17.50
52-wk Low
€11.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2.00 2.00 2.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.00 2.00 2.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.60 0.64 0.56 0.10
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.55 0.60 0.50 0.55

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

