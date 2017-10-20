Edition:
United Kingdom

Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)

ALO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.09
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
148,756
52-wk High
$7.99
52-wk Low
$3.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.07 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.18 2.18 2.18 2.10

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 27.00 27.00 27.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 114.92 119.00 111.42 94.61
Year Ending Dec-18 8 132.29 136.00 126.80 132.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.07 0.11 0.03 0.12
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.09 0.10 0.09 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.44 0.50 0.35 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.26 0.40 0.05 0.73

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 26.37 27.07 0.70 2.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 28.00 32.31 4.31 15.38
Quarter Ending Dec-16 31.67 30.98 0.69 2.18
Quarter Ending Sep-16 31.00 31.21 0.21 0.68
Quarter Ending Jun-16 27.54 33.08 5.54 20.12
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.06 0.10 0.04 66.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.12 0.20 0.08 72.86
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.09 0.20 0.11 133.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.21 0.20 0.01 2.91
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.21 0.20 0.01 6.54

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 27.00 27.00 27.00 27.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 114.92 114.65 115.01 115.01 94.61
Year Ending Dec-18 132.29 128.31 127.75 127.75 132.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.12
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.08 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.34 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 0.26 0.36 0.35 0.35 0.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Alio Gold Inc News

» More ALO.TO News