Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)
ALO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.07
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.18
|2.18
|2.18
|2.10
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|27.00
|27.00
|27.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|114.92
|119.00
|111.42
|94.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|132.29
|136.00
|126.80
|132.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.07
|0.11
|0.03
|0.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.44
|0.50
|0.35
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.26
|0.40
|0.05
|0.73
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|26.37
|27.07
|0.70
|2.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|28.00
|32.31
|4.31
|15.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|31.67
|30.98
|0.69
|2.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|31.00
|31.21
|0.21
|0.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|27.54
|33.08
|5.54
|20.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.06
|0.10
|0.04
|66.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.12
|0.20
|0.08
|72.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.09
|0.20
|0.11
|133.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.21
|0.20
|0.01
|2.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.21
|0.20
|0.01
|6.54
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|27.00
|27.00
|27.00
|27.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|114.92
|114.65
|115.01
|115.01
|94.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|132.29
|128.31
|127.75
|127.75
|132.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|0.34
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.26
|0.36
|0.35
|0.35
|0.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Alio Gold receives c$3.5 mln from warrant exercise
- BRIEF-ALIO GOLD PRELIMINARY Q3 PRODUCTION OF 19,429 OUNCES FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA
- BRIEF-Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify
- BRIEF-Alio Gold receives change of land use approval
- BRIEF-Alio Gold quarterly earnings per share $0.10