Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)
ALRR.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
67.49PLN
1:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
-2.69zł (-3.83%)
Prev Close
70.18zł
Open
69.44zł
Day's High
69.44zł
Day's Low
65.50zł
Volume
571,416
Avg. Vol
304,009
52-wk High
77.41zł
52-wk Low
41.60zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.94
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.13
|2.13
|2.14
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|3,700.80
|3,756.00
|3,594.00
|3,488.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|3,969.01
|4,132.00
|3,543.00
|3,758.38
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.94
|0.94
|0.94
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|3.43
|4.64
|2.49
|4.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|5.93
|6.70
|4.82
|4.42
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|907.25
|965.80
|58.55
|6.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|742.75
|850.54
|107.79
|14.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|702.00
|849.64
|147.64
|21.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|590.23
|648.38
|58.15
|9.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|592.75
|603.39
|10.64
|1.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.08
|0.67
|0.41
|37.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.04
|1.02
|0.02
|2.32
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1.27
|0.87
|0.40
|31.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1.03
|0.43
|0.60
|57.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1.04
|0.99
|0.05
|4.72
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,700.80
|3,685.13
|3,619.83
|3,538.38
|3,488.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,969.01
|3,956.18
|3,949.70
|3,851.69
|3,758.38
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.94
|0.94
|0.94
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.43
|3.31
|3.49
|3.48
|4.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.93
|5.90
|5.95
|5.88
|4.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|0
