Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)

ALRR.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

67.49PLN
1:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.69zł (-3.83%)
Prev Close
70.18zł
Open
69.44zł
Day's High
69.44zł
Day's Low
65.50zł
Volume
571,416
Avg. Vol
304,009
52-wk High
77.41zł
52-wk Low
41.60zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.94 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.13 2.13 2.14 2.07

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 3,700.80 3,756.00 3,594.00 3,488.73
Year Ending Dec-18 12 3,969.01 4,132.00 3,543.00 3,758.38
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.94 0.94 0.94 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 3.43 4.64 2.49 4.00
Year Ending Dec-18 13 5.93 6.70 4.82 4.42

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 907.25 965.80 58.55 6.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 742.75 850.54 107.79 14.51
Quarter Ending Dec-16 702.00 849.64 147.64 21.03
Quarter Ending Sep-16 590.23 648.38 58.15 9.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 592.75 603.39 10.64 1.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.08 0.67 0.41 37.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.04 1.02 0.02 2.32
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1.27 0.87 0.40 31.41
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1.03 0.43 0.60 57.94
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1.04 0.99 0.05 4.72

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,700.80 3,685.13 3,619.83 3,538.38 3,488.73
Year Ending Dec-18 3,969.01 3,956.18 3,949.70 3,851.69 3,758.38
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.94 0.94 0.94 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 3.43 3.31 3.49 3.48 4.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5.93 5.90 5.95 5.88 4.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

