Solutions 30 SE (ALS30.PA)
ALS30.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
25.51EUR
3:04pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.12 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
€25.39
Open
€25.43
Day's High
€25.69
Day's Low
€25.27
Volume
11,735
Avg. Vol
85,497
52-wk High
€30.47
52-wk Low
€12.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|2.00
|2.00
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|258.36
|264.00
|248.10
|215.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|348.96
|365.00
|338.50
|243.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.63
|0.88
|0.44
|0.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.92
|0.94
|0.89
|0.67
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|258.36
|258.36
|258.12
|258.12
|215.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|348.96
|348.96
|319.58
|319.58
|243.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Solutions 30 says 4.7 million shares were placed in accelerated bookbuilding process
- BRIEF-Solutions 30 says certain shareholders to undertake private placement of shares
- BRIEF-Solutions 30 Q2 revenue up 21.5% at 61.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Solutions 30 signs partnership with Fujitsu France
- BRIEF-Solution 30 acquires Vodafone Kabel Deutschland Field Services