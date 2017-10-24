Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,318.34 2,348.00 2,296.00 2,272.46 Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,469.03 2,525.00 2,414.23 2,392.81 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.90 0.94 0.83 0.89 Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.05 1.10 0.94 1.01 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.80 11.80 11.80 15.60