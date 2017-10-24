Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA)
ALTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.95EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
€16.00
Open
€15.94
Day's High
€16.08
Day's Low
€15.94
Volume
147,060
Avg. Vol
329,131
52-wk High
€16.80
52-wk Low
€11.71
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.11
|2.11
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|2,318.34
|2,348.00
|2,296.00
|2,272.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|2,469.03
|2,525.00
|2,414.23
|2,392.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.90
|0.94
|0.83
|0.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1.05
|1.10
|0.94
|1.01
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.80
|11.80
|11.80
|15.60
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|389.67
|345.60
|44.07
|11.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|366.20
|361.00
|5.20
|1.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|468.52
|388.20
|80.32
|17.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|381.27
|387.70
|6.43
|1.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,318.34
|2,318.39
|2,317.39
|2,327.40
|2,272.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,469.03
|2,471.03
|2,462.91
|2,460.58
|2,392.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|0.92
|0.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|1.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
