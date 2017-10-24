Edition:
Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA)

ALTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.95EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
€16.00
Open
€15.94
Day's High
€16.08
Day's Low
€15.94
Volume
147,060
Avg. Vol
329,131
52-wk High
€16.80
52-wk Low
€11.71

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.11 2.11 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,318.34 2,348.00 2,296.00 2,272.46
Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,469.03 2,525.00 2,414.23 2,392.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.90 0.94 0.83 0.89
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.05 1.10 0.94 1.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.80 11.80 11.80 15.60

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 389.67 345.60 44.07 11.31
Quarter Ending Sep-11 366.20 361.00 5.20 1.42
Quarter Ending Jun-11 468.52 388.20 80.32 17.14
Quarter Ending Mar-11 381.27 387.70 6.43 1.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,318.34 2,318.39 2,317.39 2,327.40 2,272.46
Year Ending Dec-18 2,469.03 2,471.03 2,462.91 2,460.58 2,392.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.92 0.89
Year Ending Dec-18 1.05 1.05 1.05 1.05 1.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Altran Technologies SA News

