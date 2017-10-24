Edition:
United Kingdom

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

36,770.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

-21.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
36,791.00
Open
36,791.00
Day's High
36,899.00
Day's Low
36,107.00
Volume
45,451
Avg. Vol
264,370
52-wk High
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 780.00 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.43 2.43 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 61,295.40 69,623.90 57,079.50 68,578.20
Year Ending Dec-18 11 65,378.50 81,630.80 58,156.10 74,850.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 780.00 780.00 780.00 429.00
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,397.00 1,397.00 1,397.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 839.10 1,151.00 515.00 2,238.59
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,477.14 2,539.10 709.00 2,661.96
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 28.80 28.80 28.80 191.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 61,295.40 60,929.70 60,735.00 61,207.40 68,578.20
Year Ending Dec-18 65,378.50 65,260.20 64,870.10 65,380.90 74,850.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 780.00 780.00 780.00 780.00 429.00
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,397.00 1,397.00 1,397.00 1,397.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 839.10 718.52 692.04 692.14 2,238.59
Year Ending Dec-18 1,477.14 1,530.98 1,534.08 1,529.08 2,661.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 5 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2 4 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1 5 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Anglo American Platinum Ltd News

» More AMSJ.J News