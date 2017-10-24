Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)
AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
36,770.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
-21.00 (-0.06%)
-21.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|780.00
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.43
|2.43
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|61,295.40
|69,623.90
|57,079.50
|68,578.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|65,378.50
|81,630.80
|58,156.10
|74,850.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|780.00
|780.00
|780.00
|429.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|839.10
|1,151.00
|515.00
|2,238.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1,477.14
|2,539.10
|709.00
|2,661.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|28.80
|28.80
|28.80
|191.10
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|61,295.40
|60,929.70
|60,735.00
|61,207.40
|68,578.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|65,378.50
|65,260.20
|64,870.10
|65,380.90
|74,850.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|780.00
|780.00
|780.00
|780.00
|429.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|1,397.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|839.10
|718.52
|692.04
|692.14
|2,238.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,477.14
|1,530.98
|1,534.08
|1,529.08
|2,661.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|2
|3
