Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (ANACM.IS)

ANACM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.28TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01TL (+0.44%)
Prev Close
2.27TL
Open
2.26TL
Day's High
2.30TL
Day's Low
2.24TL
Volume
2,784,478
Avg. Vol
2,695,671
52-wk High
2.44TL
52-wk Low
1.30TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.14 3.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,191.25 2,228.00 2,122.00 1,986.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,368.00 2,471.00 2,265.00 2,184.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.15 0.23 0.09 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.19 0.32 0.06 0.09

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 589.33 603.72 14.38 2.44
Quarter Ending Mar-17 478.67 513.80 35.13 7.34
Quarter Ending Dec-16 445.00 441.40 3.60 0.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 489.25 491.30 2.05 0.42
Quarter Ending Jun-16 496.00 488.90 7.10 1.43
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.00 0.01 0.00 80.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.01 0.03 0.02 197.14
Quarter Ending Mar-15 -0.01 0.06 0.07 -965.71
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.02 0.07 0.05 221.90
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.01 0.01 0.01 55.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,191.25 2,191.25 2,191.25 2,191.25 1,986.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2,368.00 2,368.00 2,368.00 2,368.00 2,184.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.21 0.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

