Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)
ANTO.L on London Stock Exchange
1,003.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,003.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,003.00
1,003.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,985,481
2,985,481
52-wk High
1,071.50
1,071.50
52-wk Low
496.30
496.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.22
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|9
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.30
|3.39
|3.48
|3.35
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|4,286.54
|4,729.00
|3,916.03
|3,695.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|4,541.60
|5,259.00
|3,070.92
|4,134.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.22
|0.33
|0.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|0.35
|0.40
|0.31
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|0.62
|0.75
|0.39
|0.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|0.69
|1.14
|0.38
|0.46
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.80
|12.60
|1.00
|1.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,286.54
|4,232.50
|4,174.65
|4,090.10
|3,695.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,541.60
|4,471.73
|4,421.85
|4,341.83
|4,134.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.22
|0.33
|0.21
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.35
|0.35
|0.34
|0.31
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.62
|0.60
|0.56
|0.50
|0.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.69
|0.66
|0.63
|0.56
|0.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0
|9
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|10
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1
|10
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1
|9
|1
