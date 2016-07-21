AO World PLC (AO.L)
AO.L on London Stock Exchange
111.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
111.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
111.00
111.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
746,327
746,327
52-wk High
192.30
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50
107.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|706.99
|723.00
|699.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|779.92
|783.00
|774.10
|874.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|875.87
|905.00
|842.74
|1,093.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|-1.09
|-0.60
|-1.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|-1.72
|-0.97
|-2.40
|1.19
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|0.28
|0.93
|0.00
|4.02
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|706.99
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|779.92
|779.92
|779.92
|779.92
|874.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|875.87
|875.87
|875.87
|875.87
|1,093.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-1.09
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|-1.72
|-1.72
|-1.72
|-1.72
|1.19
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|4.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
