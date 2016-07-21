AO World PLC (AO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 6 706.99 723.00 699.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 779.92 783.00 774.10 874.75 Year Ending Mar-19 5 875.87 905.00 842.74 1,093.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 -1.09 -0.60 -1.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 -1.72 -0.97 -2.40 1.19 Year Ending Mar-19 4 0.28 0.93 0.00 4.02