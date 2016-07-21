Edition:
United Kingdom

AO World PLC (AO.L)

AO.L on London Stock Exchange

111.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
111.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
746,327
52-wk High
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 706.99 723.00 699.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 779.92 783.00 774.10 874.75
Year Ending Mar-19 5 875.87 905.00 842.74 1,093.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 -1.09 -0.60 -1.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 -1.72 -0.97 -2.40 1.19
Year Ending Mar-19 4 0.28 0.93 0.00 4.02

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 706.99 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 779.92 779.92 779.92 779.92 874.75
Year Ending Mar-19 875.87 875.87 875.87 875.87 1,093.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 -1.09 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -1.72 -1.72 -1.72 -1.72 1.19
Year Ending Mar-19 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 4.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

AO World PLC News

» More AO.L News

Market Views

» More AO.L Market Views