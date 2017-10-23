Edition:
Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)

AOI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.54CAD
8:58pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
$1.51
Open
$1.55
Day's High
$1.56
Day's Low
$1.53
Volume
201,700
Avg. Vol
85,367
52-wk High
$2.81
52-wk Low
$1.51

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.01 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.00 2.00 0.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3.50 4.00 3.00 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Year Ending Dec-17 8 -0.03 -0.01 -0.09 -0.04
Year Ending Dec-18 8 -0.03 -0.01 -0.13 -0.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -28.63 -28.63 -28.63 15.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.01 0.00 0.01 -100.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.01 0.00 0.01 -100.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.02 -0.01 0.01 -37.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.01 0.00 0.01 -100.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.01 0.00 0.01 -100.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.00 1.00 0.00 2.00 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3.50 4.00 4.00 3.80 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.01 -0.00 -- -0.01 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -0.01 -0.01 -- -0.01 -0.01
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 -0.04
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.03 -0.04 -0.02 -0.04 -0.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

