Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)
AOI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.54CAD
8:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
$1.51
Open
$1.55
Day's High
$1.56
Day's Low
$1.53
Volume
201,700
Avg. Vol
85,367
52-wk High
$2.81
52-wk Low
$1.51
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.01
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|3.50
|4.00
|3.00
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.09
|-0.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.13
|-0.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-28.63
|-28.63
|-28.63
|15.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|-100.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|-100.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|-37.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|-100.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|-100.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.00
|1.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.50
|4.00
|4.00
|3.80
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.01
|-0.00
|--
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices
- Kenya delays crude production until oil law amendments agreed
- BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
- BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
- Tullow says makes oil discovery in Kenyan well