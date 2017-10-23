Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.00 2.00 0.00 0.00 Year Ending Dec-18 2 3.50 4.00 3.00 0.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.01 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Year Ending Dec-17 8 -0.03 -0.01 -0.09 -0.04 Year Ending Dec-18 8 -0.03 -0.01 -0.13 -0.05 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -28.63 -28.63 -28.63 15.40