Edition:
United Kingdom

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)

APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,064.80INR
10:04am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs1,062.45
Open
Rs1,066.95
Day's High
Rs1,072.00
Day's Low
Rs1,052.50
Volume
113,662
Avg. Vol
333,229
52-wk High
Rs1,372.50
52-wk Low
Rs985.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.19 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 8 9
(3) HOLD 5 5 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.89 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 18,253.00 18,253.00 18,253.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 21,970.10 21,970.10 21,970.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 71,318.00 75,376.60 65,111.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 82,918.50 86,315.20 74,724.50 83,001.60
Year Ending Mar-19 21 96,006.20 101,792.00 85,933.20 94,945.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6.19 7.06 5.33 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 5.57 8.31 2.84 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 20.85 29.84 15.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 18.95 30.00 7.06 35.25
Year Ending Mar-19 22 29.78 44.19 17.53 45.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18,253.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 21,970.10 22,049.10 22,049.10 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 71,318.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 82,918.50 82,983.00 83,050.40 83,291.10 83,001.60
Year Ending Mar-19 96,006.20 96,158.40 96,287.90 96,726.50 94,945.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.19 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 5.57 5.66 5.66 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 20.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18.95 19.11 19.73 25.35 35.25
Year Ending Mar-19 29.78 30.08 30.60 36.03 45.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2 1 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 0 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2 0 5
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd News