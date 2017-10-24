Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)
APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,064.80INR
10:04am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs1,062.45
Open
Rs1,066.95
Day's High
Rs1,072.00
Day's Low
Rs1,052.50
Volume
113,662
Avg. Vol
333,229
52-wk High
Rs1,372.50
52-wk Low
Rs985.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.19
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.89
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|18,253.00
|18,253.00
|18,253.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|21,970.10
|21,970.10
|21,970.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|71,318.00
|75,376.60
|65,111.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21
|82,918.50
|86,315.20
|74,724.50
|83,001.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21
|96,006.20
|101,792.00
|85,933.20
|94,945.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|6.19
|7.06
|5.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|5.57
|8.31
|2.84
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|20.85
|29.84
|15.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21
|18.95
|30.00
|7.06
|35.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|29.78
|44.19
|17.53
|45.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18,253.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|21,970.10
|22,049.10
|22,049.10
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|71,318.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|82,918.50
|82,983.00
|83,050.40
|83,291.10
|83,001.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|96,006.20
|96,158.40
|96,287.90
|96,726.50
|94,945.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|5.57
|5.66
|5.66
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18.95
|19.11
|19.73
|25.35
|35.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29.78
|30.08
|30.60
|36.03
|45.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|5
- BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit more than halves
- BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down 40.7 pct
- BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals