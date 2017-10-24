Edition:
United Kingdom

bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

ARTG.DE on Xetra

118.50EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
€120.50
Open
€120.50
Day's High
€121.05
Day's Low
€118.50
Volume
9,997
Avg. Vol
30,320
52-wk High
€150.30
52-wk Low
€66.77

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 27.00 27.00 27.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 127.10 150.50 116.90 130.27
Year Ending Dec-18 4 142.60 169.30 128.10 146.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 4.95 5.31 4.68 4.47
Year Ending Dec-18 4 5.69 6.17 5.30 5.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.90 9.90 9.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 29.00 37.24 8.24 28.40
Quarter Ending Dec-16 37.60 38.30 0.70 1.87
Quarter Ending Sep-16 34.00 28.72 5.28 15.52
Quarter Ending Dec-15 29.20 34.12 4.92 16.83
Quarter Ending Sep-15 29.00 30.70 1.70 5.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 27.00 27.00 27.00 27.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 127.10 127.10 127.10 130.60 130.27
Year Ending Dec-18 142.60 142.60 142.60 146.62 146.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

bet-at-home.com AG News

» More ARTG.DE News