Edition:
United Kingdom

Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)

ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

910.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.90 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs895.10
Open
Rs891.15
Day's High
Rs911.00
Day's Low
Rs886.95
Volume
27,346
Avg. Vol
48,296
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 8 7
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.89 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-19 1 41.90 41.90 41.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 29,635.90 30,576.00 28,585.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 33,962.40 35,413.00 30,788.10 35,924.30
Year Ending Mar-19 5 41,317.00 44,029.00 38,517.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 37.24 39.80 31.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 42.01 43.60 39.55 45.19
Year Ending Mar-19 5 48.96 56.10 25.30 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 61.30 61.30 61.30 37.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 7,052.90 6,682.10 370.80 5.26
Quarter Ending Sep-15 7,202.29 6,467.40 734.89 10.20
Quarter Ending Jun-15 7,335.32 6,659.50 675.82 9.21
Quarter Ending Mar-15 7,377.69 6,675.40 702.29 9.52
Quarter Ending Dec-14 7,576.54 6,813.30 763.24 10.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-19 41.90 41.90 41.90 41.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 29,635.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,962.40 33,962.40 33,962.40 35,074.00 35,924.30
Year Ending Mar-19 41,317.00 41,317.00 41,317.00 42,084.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aarti Industries Ltd News

» More ARTI.NS News