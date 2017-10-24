Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)
ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
910.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.90 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs895.10
Open
Rs891.15
Day's High
Rs911.00
Day's Low
Rs886.95
Volume
27,346
Avg. Vol
48,296
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|7
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.89
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-19
|1
|41.90
|41.90
|41.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|29,635.90
|30,576.00
|28,585.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|33,962.40
|35,413.00
|30,788.10
|35,924.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|41,317.00
|44,029.00
|38,517.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|37.24
|39.80
|31.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|42.01
|43.60
|39.55
|45.19
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|48.96
|56.10
|25.30
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|61.30
|61.30
|61.30
|37.50
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|7,052.90
|6,682.10
|370.80
|5.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|7,202.29
|6,467.40
|734.89
|10.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|7,335.32
|6,659.50
|675.82
|9.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|7,377.69
|6,675.40
|702.29
|9.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|7,576.54
|6,813.30
|763.24
|10.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-19
|41.90
|41.90
|41.90
|41.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29,635.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33,962.40
|33,962.40
|33,962.40
|35,074.00
|35,924.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|41,317.00
|41,317.00
|41,317.00
|42,084.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings