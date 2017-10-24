Edition:
Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)

ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

494.55INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.80 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs499.35
Open
Rs501.00
Day's High
Rs501.00
Day's Low
Rs489.30
Volume
49,640
Avg. Vol
91,441
52-wk High
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 10,292.00 10,807.00 8,994.95 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 11,143.20 11,690.00 10,596.40 12,521.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11,808.60 11,808.60 11,808.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 12.19 14.40 8.26 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 13.62 15.90 11.35 17.35
Year Ending Mar-19 1 13.66 13.66 13.66 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,370.82 2,027.84 342.98 14.47
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,398.00 2,201.19 196.81 8.21
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,425.00 2,422.86 2.14 0.09
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,179.00 2,154.92 24.08 1.10
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,319.21 2,353.98 34.77 1.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.36 2.40 0.04 1.69
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1.89 1.99 0.10 5.29
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.96 1.93 0.03 1.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10,292.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11,143.20 11,551.50 11,695.30 11,695.30 12,521.50
Year Ending Mar-19 11,808.60 13,051.80 13,051.80 13,051.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 12.19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13.62 16.02 16.14 16.14 17.35
Year Ending Mar-19 13.66 20.83 20.83 20.83 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

