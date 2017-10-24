Edition:
Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)

ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

123.75INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs126.00
Open
Rs125.80
Day's High
Rs126.55
Day's Low
Rs123.25
Volume
150,079
Avg. Vol
252,997
52-wk High
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 4,358.67 4,661.00 4,065.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 4,442.50 4,454.00 4,431.00 5,922.25
Year Ending Mar-19 2 5,257.50 5,261.00 5,254.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 6.43 7.20 5.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 7.65 8.00 7.30 9.80
Year Ending Mar-19 2 9.80 9.80 9.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 951.00 1,062.20 111.20 11.69
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,396.58 1,080.78 315.80 22.61
Quarter Ending Jun-12 517.55 179.07 338.48 65.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.70 2.21 1.51 215.71
Quarter Ending Jun-12 1.03 -0.36 1.39 135.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4,358.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,442.50 4,442.50 4,652.00 4,652.00 5,922.25
Year Ending Mar-19 5,257.50 5,257.50 5,667.00 5,667.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.43 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.65 7.65 7.70 7.70 9.80
Year Ending Mar-19 9.80 9.80 10.10 10.10 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd News

