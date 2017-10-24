Assystem SA (ASY.PA)
ASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.57EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1,049.20
|1,067.00
|1,019.60
|1,005.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2.25
|2.45
|2.01
|1.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1.66
|1.92
|1.40
|2.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|27.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|180.00
|182.70
|2.70
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|170.00
|187.10
|17.10
|10.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,049.20
|1,049.20
|1,007.90
|1,018.35
|1,005.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.25
|2.25
|2.04
|2.14
|1.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.66
|1.66
|2.17
|2.29
|2.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
