Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)
ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,442.10INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs36.10 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs2,406.00
Open
Rs2,376.05
Day's High
Rs2,453.10
Day's Low
Rs2,376.05
Volume
7,570
Avg. Vol
21,771
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|28,714.30
|29,275.00
|28,330.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|32,248.20
|33,626.00
|31,010.20
|32,880.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|36,081.30
|37,612.00
|34,456.40
|39,048.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|101.28
|103.52
|99.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|116.95
|126.16
|108.70
|120.08
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|144.53
|150.50
|138.30
|153.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,278.45
|4,072.50
|205.95
|4.81
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28,714.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32,248.20
|32,248.20
|32,248.20
|32,248.20
|32,880.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36,081.30
|36,081.30
|36,081.30
|36,081.30
|39,048.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|101.28
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|116.95
|116.95
|116.95
|116.95
|120.08
|Year Ending Mar-19
|144.53
|144.53
|144.53
|144.53
|153.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0