Edition:
United Kingdom

Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)

ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,442.10INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs36.10 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs2,406.00
Open
Rs2,376.05
Day's High
Rs2,453.10
Day's Low
Rs2,376.05
Volume
7,570
Avg. Vol
21,771
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.83 1.83 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 28,714.30 29,275.00 28,330.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 32,248.20 33,626.00 31,010.20 32,880.40
Year Ending Mar-19 5 36,081.30 37,612.00 34,456.40 39,048.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 101.28 103.52 99.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 116.95 126.16 108.70 120.08
Year Ending Mar-19 5 144.53 150.50 138.30 153.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,278.45 4,072.50 205.95 4.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 28,714.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 32,248.20 32,248.20 32,248.20 32,248.20 32,880.40
Year Ending Mar-19 36,081.30 36,081.30 36,081.30 36,081.30 39,048.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 101.28 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 116.95 116.95 116.95 116.95 120.08
Year Ending Mar-19 144.53 144.53 144.53 144.53 153.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Atul Ltd News

» More ATLP.NS News