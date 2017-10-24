Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupa Azoty SA (ATTP.WA)

ATTP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

72.02PLN
1:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.41zł (-0.57%)
Prev Close
72.43zł
Open
72.20zł
Day's High
72.76zł
Day's Low
72.00zł
Volume
27,919
Avg. Vol
83,892
52-wk High
80.35zł
52-wk Low
51.52zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.29 3.29 3.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 9,742.13 10,063.60 9,321.10 9,643.53
Year Ending Dec-18 6 10,020.60 10,482.00 9,483.34 9,799.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4.98 6.66 3.66 4.80
Year Ending Dec-18 7 5.42 7.32 4.34 5.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,613.30 2,687.20 73.90 2.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,463.50 2,322.34 141.16 5.73
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,130.10 1,999.51 130.59 6.13
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,063.10 2,158.20 95.10 4.61
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,550.40 2,475.63 74.77 2.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 -0.05 1.33 1.38 -2,758.00
Quarter Ending Dec-13 -0.19 -0.46 0.27 -142.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,742.13 9,742.13 9,690.62 9,688.37 9,643.53
Year Ending Dec-18 10,020.60 10,020.60 10,011.70 10,024.60 9,799.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.98 4.98 4.92 4.87 4.80
Year Ending Dec-18 5.42 5.42 5.14 5.25 5.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Grupa Azoty SA News