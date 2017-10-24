Grupa Azoty SA (ATTP.WA)
ATTP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
72.02PLN
1:16pm BST
72.02PLN
1:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.41zł (-0.57%)
-0.41zł (-0.57%)
Prev Close
72.43zł
72.43zł
Open
72.20zł
72.20zł
Day's High
72.76zł
72.76zł
Day's Low
72.00zł
72.00zł
Volume
27,919
27,919
Avg. Vol
83,892
83,892
52-wk High
80.35zł
80.35zł
52-wk Low
51.52zł
51.52zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.29
|3.29
|3.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|9,742.13
|10,063.60
|9,321.10
|9,643.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|10,020.60
|10,482.00
|9,483.34
|9,799.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|4.98
|6.66
|3.66
|4.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|5.42
|7.32
|4.34
|5.83
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,613.30
|2,687.20
|73.90
|2.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,463.50
|2,322.34
|141.16
|5.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,130.10
|1,999.51
|130.59
|6.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,063.10
|2,158.20
|95.10
|4.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,550.40
|2,475.63
|74.77
|2.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|-0.05
|1.33
|1.38
|-2,758.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|-0.19
|-0.46
|0.27
|-142.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,742.13
|9,742.13
|9,690.62
|9,688.37
|9,643.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,020.60
|10,020.60
|10,011.70
|10,024.60
|9,799.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.98
|4.98
|4.92
|4.87
|4.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.42
|5.42
|5.14
|5.25
|5.83
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0