Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 1,033.60 1,050.00 1,017.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,331.00 1,331.00 1,331.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 4,856.20 5,281.00 4,660.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 5,676.26 6,352.00 5,276.16 6,691.85 Year Ending Mar-19 12 6,578.73 7,221.00 5,803.78 7,600.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.10 3.10 3.10 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.69 4.69 4.69 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 18.96 23.50 16.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 38.07 213.30 17.76 29.07 Year Ending Mar-19 12 27.32 31.50 19.67 32.90