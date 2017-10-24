Edition:
United Kingdom

Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

464.30INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs466.80
Open
Rs467.95
Day's High
Rs471.00
Day's Low
Rs462.50
Volume
17,742
Avg. Vol
56,276
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.10 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 5 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.20 1.89 1.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 1,033.60 1,050.00 1,017.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,331.00 1,331.00 1,331.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 4,856.20 5,281.00 4,660.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 5,676.26 6,352.00 5,276.16 6,691.85
Year Ending Mar-19 12 6,578.73 7,221.00 5,803.78 7,600.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.10 3.10 3.10 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.69 4.69 4.69 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 18.96 23.50 16.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 38.07 213.30 17.76 29.07
Year Ending Mar-19 12 27.32 31.50 19.67 32.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,115.80 1,165.30 49.50 4.44
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,033.60 1,032.80 0.80 0.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,343.62 1,337.60 6.03 0.45
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,439.33 1,427.00 12.33 0.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 955.00 924.50 30.50 3.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,033.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,331.00 1,331.00 1,331.00 1,234.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4,856.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,676.26 5,628.22 5,667.33 5,656.00 6,691.85
Year Ending Mar-19 6,578.73 6,498.28 6,575.44 6,623.11 7,600.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Atul Auto Ltd News

» More ATUL.NS News