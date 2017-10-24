Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)
ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
464.30INR
10:07am BST
464.30INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.54%)
Rs-2.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs466.80
Rs466.80
Open
Rs467.95
Rs467.95
Day's High
Rs471.00
Rs471.00
Day's Low
Rs462.50
Rs462.50
Volume
17,742
17,742
Avg. Vol
56,276
56,276
52-wk High
Rs512.00
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30
Rs389.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.10
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|5
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.20
|1.89
|1.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|1,033.60
|1,050.00
|1,017.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,331.00
|1,331.00
|1,331.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|4,856.20
|5,281.00
|4,660.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|5,676.26
|6,352.00
|5,276.16
|6,691.85
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|6,578.73
|7,221.00
|5,803.78
|7,600.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4.69
|4.69
|4.69
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|18.96
|23.50
|16.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|38.07
|213.30
|17.76
|29.07
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|27.32
|31.50
|19.67
|32.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,115.80
|1,165.30
|49.50
|4.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,033.60
|1,032.80
|0.80
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,343.62
|1,337.60
|6.03
|0.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,439.33
|1,427.00
|12.33
|0.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|955.00
|924.50
|30.50
|3.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,033.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,331.00
|1,331.00
|1,331.00
|1,234.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,856.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,676.26
|5,628.22
|5,667.33
|5,656.00
|6,691.85
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,578.73
|6,498.28
|6,575.44
|6,623.11
|7,600.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings