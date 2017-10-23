Edition:
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUP.TO)

AUP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.67CAD
8:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
$7.77
Open
$7.89
Day's High
$7.90
Day's Low
$7.50
Volume
57,615
Avg. Vol
55,130
52-wk High
$14.17
52-wk Low
$2.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -0.13 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.46 0.50 0.42 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.31 0.50 0.12 0.21
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.13 -0.13 -0.13 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.90 -0.82 -0.98 -0.60
Year Ending Dec-18 2 -0.58 -0.56 -0.60 -0.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.04 0.33 0.29 840.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.04 0.03 0.01 19.48
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.06 0.03 0.03 52.90
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.08 0.03 0.05 60.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.08 0.05 0.02 30.82
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.13 -0.03 0.10 -76.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.11 -0.92 0.81 -736.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.12 -0.21 0.09 -79.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.15 -0.21 0.06 -36.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.09 -0.10 0.02 -17.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.32 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.32 0.21
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.13 -0.13 -0.13 -0.13 --
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.90 -0.90 -0.90 -0.98 -0.60
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.58 -0.58 -0.58 -0.60 -0.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc News

