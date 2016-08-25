Aviva PLC (AV.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 32,183.50 36,180.40 24,752.00 36,459.20 Year Ending Dec-18 4 31,967.30 37,938.30 25,794.00 38,950.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 54.39 63.69 51.50 53.19 Year Ending Dec-18 16 57.48 71.48 50.80 56.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.71 13.46 4.00 4.17