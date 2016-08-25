Edition:
United Kingdom

Aviva PLC (AV.L)

AV.L on London Stock Exchange

503.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
503.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,114,379
52-wk High
570.50
52-wk Low
411.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 8 7 6
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.24 2.29 2.32 2.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 32,183.50 36,180.40 24,752.00 36,459.20
Year Ending Dec-18 4 31,967.30 37,938.30 25,794.00 38,950.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 54.39 63.69 51.50 53.19
Year Ending Dec-18 16 57.48 71.48 50.80 56.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.71 13.46 4.00 4.17

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 32,183.50 32,183.50 29,229.10 29,314.10 36,459.20
Year Ending Dec-18 31,967.30 31,967.30 29,815.40 30,187.70 38,950.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 54.39 54.39 53.96 53.59 53.19
Year Ending Dec-18 57.48 56.87 56.87 56.55 56.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aviva PLC News

» More AV.L News

Market Views

» More AV.L Market Views