Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)
AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,096.35INR
10:07am BST
1,096.35INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-30.05 (-2.67%)
Rs-30.05 (-2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,126.40
Rs1,126.40
Open
Rs1,127.00
Rs1,127.00
Day's High
Rs1,148.50
Rs1,148.50
Day's Low
Rs1,095.00
Rs1,095.00
Volume
1,176,586
1,176,586
Avg. Vol
1,066,476
1,066,476
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30
Rs558.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|3.42
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.50
|3.43
|3.43
|3.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|47,495.30
|47,495.30
|47,495.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|43,071.00
|43,526.10
|42,616.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|114,897.00
|117,107.00
|110,470.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|159,065.00
|163,133.00
|154,847.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|206,463.00
|217,933.00
|197,255.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.42
|3.42
|3.42
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|8.12
|9.10
|7.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|12.18
|12.90
|11.59
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|16.56
|17.60
|15.50
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|47,495.30
|47,495.30
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|43,071.00
|43,071.00
|42,616.00
|42,616.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|114,897.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|159,065.00
|159,065.00
|158,666.00
|158,184.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|206,463.00
|206,463.00
|205,352.00
|204,149.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3.42
|3.42
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3.08
|3.08
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.18
|12.18
|12.18
|12.11
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16.56
|16.56
|16.46
|16.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
- UPDATE 1-India's SBI Life in modest debut after rich valuations for IPO
- BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
- UPDATE 1-India's CDSL soars 80 pct in debut on rosy outlook, little competition
- India's Central Depository Services $81 mln IPO subscribed 170 times