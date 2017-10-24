Edition:
United Kingdom

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)

AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,096.35INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-30.05 (-2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,126.40
Open
Rs1,127.00
Day's High
Rs1,148.50
Day's Low
Rs1,095.00
Volume
1,176,586
Avg. Vol
1,066,476
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 3.42 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.50 3.43 3.43 3.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 47,495.30 47,495.30 47,495.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 43,071.00 43,526.10 42,616.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 114,897.00 117,107.00 110,470.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 159,065.00 163,133.00 154,847.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 8 206,463.00 217,933.00 197,255.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.42 3.42 3.42 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3.08 3.08 3.08 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 8.12 9.10 7.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 12.18 12.90 11.59 --
Year Ending Mar-19 8 16.56 17.60 15.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 47,495.30 47,495.30 -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 43,071.00 43,071.00 42,616.00 42,616.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 114,897.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 159,065.00 159,065.00 158,666.00 158,184.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 206,463.00 206,463.00 205,352.00 204,149.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.42 3.42 -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3.08 3.08 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 8.12 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.18 12.18 12.18 12.11 --
Year Ending Mar-19 16.56 16.56 16.46 16.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Avenue Supermarts Ltd News

» More AVEU.NS News