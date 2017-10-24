Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 47,495.30 47,495.30 47,495.30 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 43,071.00 43,526.10 42,616.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 114,897.00 117,107.00 110,470.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 159,065.00 163,133.00 154,847.00 -- Year Ending Mar-19 8 206,463.00 217,933.00 197,255.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.42 3.42 3.42 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3.08 3.08 3.08 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 8.12 9.10 7.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 12.18 12.90 11.59 -- Year Ending Mar-19 8 16.56 17.60 15.50 --