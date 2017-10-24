Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)
AVMD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
1,338.25EUR
3:19pm BST
Change (% chg)
€5.80 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
€1,332.45
Open
€1,335.00
Day's High
€1,343.30
Day's Low
€1,333.20
Volume
1,526
Avg. Vol
5,719
52-wk High
€1,414.85
52-wk Low
€926.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|4,157.08
|4,543.61
|3,720.00
|3,592.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|4,741.09
|5,315.99
|4,241.00
|5,457.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|51.72
|55.67
|44.91
|53.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|60.45
|71.92
|39.28
|71.95
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|14.69
|15.80
|13.20
|12.25
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,157.08
|4,110.21
|4,038.49
|3,994.06
|3,592.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,741.09
|4,712.51
|4,702.95
|4,664.45
|5,457.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|51.72
|51.57
|51.70
|51.70
|53.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|60.45
|60.46
|61.88
|61.29
|71.95
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|5
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|5
