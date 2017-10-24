Edition:
United Kingdom

Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)

AVMD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

1,338.25EUR
3:19pm BST
Change (% chg)

€5.80 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
€1,332.45
Open
€1,335.00
Day's High
€1,343.30
Day's Low
€1,333.20
Volume
1,526
Avg. Vol
5,719
52-wk High
€1,414.85
52-wk Low
€926.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.57 2.57 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 4,157.08 4,543.61 3,720.00 3,592.41
Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,741.09 5,315.99 4,241.00 5,457.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 51.72 55.67 44.91 53.02
Year Ending Dec-18 15 60.45 71.92 39.28 71.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 14.69 15.80 13.20 12.25

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,157.08 4,110.21 4,038.49 3,994.06 3,592.41
Year Ending Dec-18 4,741.09 4,712.51 4,702.95 4,664.45 5,457.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 51.72 51.57 51.70 51.70 53.02
Year Ending Dec-18 60.45 60.46 61.88 61.29 71.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 5 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 3 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Dassault Aviation SA News

» More AVMD.PA News