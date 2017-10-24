Avanti Feeds Ltd (AVNT.NS)
AVNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,656.70INR
10:08am BST
2,656.70INR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-54.20 (-2.00%)
Rs-54.20 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs2,710.90
Rs2,710.90
Open
Rs2,750.00
Rs2,750.00
Day's High
Rs2,750.00
Rs2,750.00
Day's Low
Rs2,630.00
Rs2,630.00
Volume
94,172
94,172
Avg. Vol
124,819
124,819
52-wk High
Rs2,800.00
Rs2,800.00
52-wk Low
Rs415.00
Rs415.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings