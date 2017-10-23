American Express Co (AXP.N)
AXP.N on New York Stock Exchange
92.38USD
23 Oct 2017
92.38USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.29 (+0.31%)
$0.29 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$92.09
$92.09
Open
$92.35
$92.35
Day's High
$93.09
$93.09
Day's Low
$92.23
$92.23
Volume
680,540
680,540
Avg. Vol
1,131,001
1,131,001
52-wk High
$93.34
$93.34
52-wk Low
$65.03
$65.03
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.47
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|16
|14
|16
|16
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.53
|2.50
|2.53
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20
|8,533.99
|8,879.00
|8,393.00
|8,185.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|17
|8,347.99
|8,475.00
|8,064.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|33,022.10
|33,564.00
|32,508.00
|31,958.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|34,771.80
|35,807.00
|33,031.00
|33,060.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|26
|1.47
|1.60
|1.33
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|23
|1.51
|1.76
|1.34
|1.46
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|5.74
|5.85
|5.60
|5.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|6.36
|7.30
|5.51
|6.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|11.50
|13.00
|10.00
|7.72
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,199.69
|8,307.00
|107.31
|1.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,745.78
|7,889.00
|143.22
|1.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,949.94
|8,022.00
|72.06
|0.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,716.83
|7,774.00
|57.17
|0.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,396.59
|8,235.00
|161.59
|1.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.43
|1.47
|0.04
|2.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.28
|1.34
|0.06
|4.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.98
|0.88
|0.10
|9.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.97
|1.20
|0.23
|24.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.95
|2.10
|0.15
|7.81
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8,533.99
|8,518.93
|8,519.45
|8,518.63
|8,185.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8,347.99
|8,333.91
|8,331.97
|8,329.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|33,022.10
|33,008.80
|33,008.00
|33,028.50
|31,958.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34,771.80
|34,719.80
|34,704.80
|34,652.90
|33,060.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.47
|1.47
|1.47
|1.47
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.51
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.46
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.74
|5.74
|5.74
|5.74
|5.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.36
|6.35
|6.35
|6.34
|6.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2
|7
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|3
|7
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|4
|1
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 million pounds fund for small companies
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 mln stg fund for small companies
- Breakingviews - PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
- Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss |
- FEATURE-Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss