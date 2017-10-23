Edition:
United Kingdom

American Express Co (AXP.N)

AXP.N on New York Stock Exchange

92.38USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$92.09
Open
$92.35
Day's High
$93.09
Day's Low
$92.23
Volume
680,540
Avg. Vol
1,131,001
52-wk High
$93.34
52-wk Low
$65.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.47 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 16 14 16 16
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.53 2.50 2.53 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 8,533.99 8,879.00 8,393.00 8,185.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 17 8,347.99 8,475.00 8,064.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 33,022.10 33,564.00 32,508.00 31,958.70
Year Ending Dec-18 24 34,771.80 35,807.00 33,031.00 33,060.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 26 1.47 1.60 1.33 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-18 23 1.51 1.76 1.34 1.46
Year Ending Dec-17 27 5.74 5.85 5.60 5.53
Year Ending Dec-18 28 6.36 7.30 5.51 6.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 11.50 13.00 10.00 7.72

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,199.69 8,307.00 107.31 1.31
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,745.78 7,889.00 143.22 1.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,949.94 8,022.00 72.06 0.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,716.83 7,774.00 57.17 0.74
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,396.59 8,235.00 161.59 1.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.43 1.47 0.04 2.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.28 1.34 0.06 4.97
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.98 0.88 0.10 9.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.97 1.20 0.23 24.12
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.95 2.10 0.15 7.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8,533.99 8,518.93 8,519.45 8,518.63 8,185.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8,347.99 8,333.91 8,331.97 8,329.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 33,022.10 33,008.80 33,008.00 33,028.50 31,958.70
Year Ending Dec-18 34,771.80 34,719.80 34,704.80 34,652.90 33,060.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.47 1.47 1.47 1.47 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.51 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.46
Year Ending Dec-17 5.74 5.74 5.74 5.74 5.53
Year Ending Dec-18 6.36 6.35 6.35 6.34 6.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 3 6 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 3 3 3
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2 7 2
Year Ending Dec-18 4 3 7 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2 2 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 1 4 2
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 5 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

American Express Co News

» More AXP.N News