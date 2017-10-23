American Express Co (AXP.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 8,533.99 8,879.00 8,393.00 8,185.20 Quarter Ending Mar-18 17 8,347.99 8,475.00 8,064.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 24 33,022.10 33,564.00 32,508.00 31,958.70 Year Ending Dec-18 24 34,771.80 35,807.00 33,031.00 33,060.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 26 1.47 1.60 1.33 1.41 Quarter Ending Mar-18 23 1.51 1.76 1.34 1.46 Year Ending Dec-17 27 5.74 5.85 5.60 5.53 Year Ending Dec-18 28 6.36 7.30 5.51 6.19 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 11.50 13.00 10.00 7.72