Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)
AXW.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.10EUR
3:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|312.78
|318.00
|306.71
|331.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|328.83
|336.00
|319.21
|355.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.66
|1.71
|1.63
|1.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1.87
|1.97
|1.79
|2.23
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|312.78
|312.78
|313.58
|313.58
|331.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|328.83
|328.83
|330.40
|330.40
|355.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.66
|1.66
|1.67
|1.67
|1.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.87
|1.87
|1.88
|1.88
|2.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Axway Software H1 net profit group share falls to 2.6 million euros
- BRIEF-Axway Software H1 prelim. revenue down at 142.8 million euros
- BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Italian airport operator
- BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace
- BRIEF-Axway begins certifying partners